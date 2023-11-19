Cetera Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,377 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,385 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC owned about 0.23% of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF worth $2,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 41.0% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $204,000.

JCPB stock opened at $45.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.50 and a 200-day moving average of $45.70.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.1849 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

