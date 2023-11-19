Cetera Advisors LLC Has $2.55 Million Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP)

Cetera Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,780 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September worth $2,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 67,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 54,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 10.4% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 3.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 5.0% in the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS PSEP opened at $33.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $532.08 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.43.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (PSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

