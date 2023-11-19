Cetera Advisors LLC Has $2.58 Million Stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 24.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,567 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $2,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHO. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 467.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 185.1% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of SCHO stock opened at $48.03 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $47.65 and a 12 month high of $49.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.05.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

