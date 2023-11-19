Cetera Advisors LLC Has $2.65 Million Position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Cetera Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of First Trust Senior Loan ETF worth $2,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter worth $19,362,720,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 74.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 143.2% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Senior Loan ETF alerts:

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FTSL stock opened at $45.89 on Friday. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $44.36 and a 12 month high of $46.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.47.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 25th were given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.71%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.