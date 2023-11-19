Cetera Advisors LLC Increases Position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 203,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,782 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned about 1.10% of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF worth $2,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FTRI. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 28.7% in the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 120,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 26,792 shares during the period. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 11.4% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 64,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 6,649 shares during the period. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 32,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the period.

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTRI opened at $12.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.71. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a 52-week low of $11.77 and a 52-week high of $14.92.

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a $0.1538 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd.

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

