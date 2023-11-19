Cetera Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,174 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $2,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHP. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 860.8% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 27,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

SCHP opened at $50.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.59. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $49.50 and a twelve month high of $54.10.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

