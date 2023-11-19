Cetera Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,564 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth approximately $498,336,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,180,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,229,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,586 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 14,788.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 824,996 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $185,435,000 after acquiring an additional 819,455 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 612.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 545,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $122,567,000 after acquiring an additional 468,800 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 775.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 509,706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $127,233,000 after acquiring an additional 451,493 shares during the period. 75.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SHW stock opened at $270.28 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $205.43 and a 12 month high of $283.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $252.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.46.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.43. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 78.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 25.91%.

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $504,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 317,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,383,352. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SHW. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $224.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.44.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

