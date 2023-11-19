Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 10,889 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Cetera Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,049 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 10,889 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth $37,000. 82.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PXD has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Capital One Financial lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $253.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $258.00 price objective (down from $281.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.14.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $238.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.64. The stock has a market cap of $55.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.38. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $177.26 and a 12-month high of $258.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $3.20 dividend. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $12.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.88%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

