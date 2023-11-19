Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 1,749 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Cetera Advisors LLC cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,749 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $2,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XLG. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 19.9% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 604,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,493,000 after buying an additional 32,253 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 20,666.7% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 21.2% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 158,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,300,000 after purchasing an additional 27,689 shares during the period. Finally, Second Half Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,526,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XLG opened at $36.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.46. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $27.08 and a 52-week high of $36.40.

About Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

