Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 2,678 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May (BATS:FMAY)

Cetera Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May (BATS:FMAY – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,678 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC owned about 0.62% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May worth $2,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May during the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May during the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BATS FMAY opened at $39.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $475.96 million, a PE ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.54.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (FMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAY was launched on May 15, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

