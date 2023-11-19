Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 63,320 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Cetera Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 56.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,320 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FLOT. Crew Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $321,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $6,587,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 3,537 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 816,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,510,000 after buying an additional 7,229 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $103,000.

Shares of FLOT stock opened at $50.74 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.69.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is a boost from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

