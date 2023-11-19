Cetera Advisors LLC Trims Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Cetera Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,567 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 73,750.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 20,399,618 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,212,306,000 after buying an additional 20,371,995 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $751,276,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,728,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 60.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,625,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $415,449,000 after acquiring an additional 611,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $85,025,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $247.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $244.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.00. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.22 and a 52-week high of $265.90. The firm has a market cap of $76.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.68, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.13.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.86, for a total transaction of $10,613,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 177,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,797,458.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.86, for a total transaction of $10,613,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,797,458.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.01, for a total value of $499,820.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 37,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,151,613.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,890 shares of company stock worth $42,637,820 in the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.58.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

