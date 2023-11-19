Cetera Investment Advisers Has $4.20 Million Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Clorox were worth $4,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,685,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,661,000 after acquiring an additional 185,012 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,463,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,427,000 after acquiring an additional 195,348 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,725,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,349,000 after acquiring an additional 100,920 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,583,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,878,000 after acquiring an additional 124,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,931,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,515,000 after acquiring an additional 21,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Clorox from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Clorox in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Clorox from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Clorox from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Clorox from $127.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.13.

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $139.17 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $114.68 and a one year high of $178.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.66, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.69. Clorox had a return on equity of 195.76% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. Clorox’s payout ratio is 705.88%.

Clorox Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.