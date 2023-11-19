Cetera Investment Advisers Has $4.31 Million Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,672 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in United Rentals were worth $4,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of URI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 7,691.1% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in United Rentals by 14.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in United Rentals by 16.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in United Rentals by 50.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,914 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in United Rentals during the first quarter worth $560,000. 89.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $480.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $438.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $426.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $325.15 and a one year high of $492.33.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $11.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.32 by $0.41. United Rentals had a return on equity of 37.00% and a net margin of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is currently 17.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

URI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on United Rentals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on United Rentals from $482.00 to $521.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. KeyCorp upped their price target on United Rentals from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on United Rentals from $490.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Rentals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $455.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on URI

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 14,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total value of $6,728,397.39. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,747.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About United Rentals

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.