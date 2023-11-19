Cetera Investment Advisers Lowers Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,962 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $4,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OMC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Omnicom Group by 100,409.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,955,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $281,262,000 after buying an additional 2,953,044 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 683.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,957,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579,717 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 372.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,218,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537,136 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,426,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $325,990,000 after purchasing an additional 953,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 106.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,835,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,677,000 after purchasing an additional 946,369 shares during the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OMC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $109.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Omnicom Group from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Omnicom Group from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.25.

Omnicom Group Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of OMC opened at $79.06 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.52 and a 200 day moving average of $83.84. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.20 and a fifty-two week high of $99.23. The firm has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.02. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 40.01% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Omnicom Group news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total value of $252,681.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,171.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Omnicom Group Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.