Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 1,484 Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,484 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $3,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 28,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 13.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 62,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VNQI opened at $40.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.76. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $36.58 and a 1 year high of $45.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.03.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

