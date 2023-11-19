Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 57 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,895 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $4,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 153,372.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 45,174,485 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $17,098,543,000 after acquiring an additional 45,145,050 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,775,942 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,831,920,000 after purchasing an additional 323,518 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,781,168 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,809,672,000 after purchasing an additional 353,349 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,633,648 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $959,144,000 after purchasing an additional 18,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,659,260 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $603,418,000 after purchasing an additional 51,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 27,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $11,220,381.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,692. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Monday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $355.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $445.94.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LULU

Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of LULU opened at $422.44 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $286.58 and a 52-week high of $437.05. The company has a market capitalization of $53.68 billion, a PE ratio of 53.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $393.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $381.38.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.14. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.