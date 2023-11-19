Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 9,056 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,941 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,056 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $4,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 4.9% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 63,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 4,936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.9% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 5,711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $47.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.55. The company has a market cap of $36.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.10. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $39.65 and a 12-month high of $52.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.12. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 39.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.40.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

