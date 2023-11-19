ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $9.00 to $5.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. ChargePoint traded as low as $1.95 and last traded at $2.06, with a volume of 25392537 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.13.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CHPT. R. F. Lafferty cut shares of ChargePoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded ChargePoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Roth Mkm lowered shares of ChargePoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.16.

In other news, Director Ekta Singh-Bushell sold 4,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total value of $25,143.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,209.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other ChargePoint news, insider Richard Wilmer sold 8,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total value of $41,200.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 628,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,163,065.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Ekta Singh-Bushell sold 4,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total transaction of $25,143.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,209.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,316,970 shares of company stock worth $24,767,903. Insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHPT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,469,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,280 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ChargePoint by 14.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,217,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,762,000 after buying an additional 1,939,710 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in ChargePoint by 5.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,286,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,677,000 after buying an additional 229,805 shares in the last quarter. RHO Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in ChargePoint during the second quarter valued at $35,628,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ChargePoint by 8.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,942,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,654,000 after purchasing an additional 301,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $727.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.70.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.22). ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 65.71% and a negative return on equity of 106.73%. The business had revenue of $150.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. ChargePoint’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

