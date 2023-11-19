Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 691,711 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,614 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.52% of Vulcan Materials worth $155,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 3.1% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.0% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,832 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.8% during the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.6% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 10,509 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.0% during the first quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 6,368 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 500 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.92, for a total value of $97,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 500 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.92, for a total value of $97,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,530 shares in the company, valued at $299,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 788 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.69, for a total value of $166,023.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,274,885.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,863 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,087 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

VMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $256.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Vulcan Materials from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Vulcan Materials from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.21.

NYSE VMC opened at $212.35 on Friday. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $159.76 and a 1-year high of $229.75. The company has a market capitalization of $28.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.42, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $207.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 10.74%. Vulcan Materials’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.88%.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

