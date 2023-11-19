Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 478,361 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.55% of ANSYS worth $157,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ANSS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 93,751.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 141,906,427 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,867,436,000 after acquiring an additional 141,755,223 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at about $169,860,000. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,265,997 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $421,324,000 after buying an additional 491,935 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,226,734 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,070,657,000 after buying an additional 430,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 1st quarter valued at about $131,454,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

ANSS has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on ANSYS from $400.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut ANSYS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $356.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on ANSYS from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.90.

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 222 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.95, for a total value of $65,034.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,737.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 12,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.23, for a total value of $3,745,172.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,312,199.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.95, for a total value of $65,034.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,399 shares in the company, valued at $995,737.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,058 shares of company stock worth $6,663,649. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $299.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.20. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $230.00 and a fifty-two week high of $351.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $293.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $309.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

