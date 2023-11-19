Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,935,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 83,556 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.12% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $142,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 203.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the second quarter worth $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,447.7% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Down 0.2 %

GLPI opened at $45.41 on Friday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.54 and a 1-year high of $55.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.11 and a 200-day moving average of $47.56.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.57%.

GLPI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.25.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

