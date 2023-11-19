Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,910,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,098,252 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 2.13% of KeyCorp worth $183,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in KeyCorp by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 26,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in KeyCorp by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its stake in KeyCorp by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 20,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in KeyCorp by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in KeyCorp by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 56,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $12.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.26. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $8.53 and a 12-month high of $20.30.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.66%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KEY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded KeyCorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Wolfe Research raised KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America reduced their target price on KeyCorp from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.03.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

