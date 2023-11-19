Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,081,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,835 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.12% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $139,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,685,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,887,954,000 after buying an additional 184,219 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,004,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,007,265,000 after buying an additional 251,778 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,817,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,864,000 after buying an additional 1,016,542 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,572,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $575,474,000 after buying an additional 837,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,269,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $486,268,000 after buying an additional 85,284 shares during the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ELS. Bank of America lowered shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Equity LifeStyle Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.17.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $69.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.01, a P/E/G ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.73 and a 200 day moving average of $66.71. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.47 and a fifty-two week high of $74.40.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $388.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.88 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 20.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.447 dividend. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.29%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 16, 2023, we own or have an interest in 450 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 171,707 sites.

Featured Articles

