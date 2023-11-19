Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,150,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172,953 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.82% of Carnival Co. & worth $172,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 109,251,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,036,000 after buying an additional 17,815,226 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 11,197,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,658,000 after buying an additional 2,423,700 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 158.6% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 2,228,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,623,000 after buying an additional 1,366,867 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,689,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,955,000. 55.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $1,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 378,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,351,232. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $4,546,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 961,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,486,481.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $1,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,351,232. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

NYSE:CCL opened at $14.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.46. Carnival Co. & plc has a fifty-two week low of $7.53 and a fifty-two week high of $19.55.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 29th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 8.11% and a negative return on equity of 15.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

Featured Articles

