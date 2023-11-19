Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 8,025 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,943,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,025 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of Arch Capital Group worth $145,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 44,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the second quarter worth $2,578,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 9.7% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 16.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 160,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,874,000 after acquiring an additional 22,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 73.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 103,028 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $8,758,410.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,937,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,677,716.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 103,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $8,758,410.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,937,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,677,716.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Gansberg sold 7,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $657,751.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,368 shares in the company, valued at $18,646,852.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on ACGL. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.83.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $83.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.69. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $56.78 and a one year high of $90.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 23.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

See Also

