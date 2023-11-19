Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,598,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,883 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 2.52% of First American Financial worth $148,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FAF. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of First American Financial by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,610,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $479,268,000 after buying an additional 1,567,428 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $72,249,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $57,776,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in First American Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,163,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in First American Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,632,000. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of First American Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of First American Financial from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of First American Financial in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Steven A. Adams sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $101,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,769.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial Price Performance

NYSE FAF opened at $56.86 on Friday. First American Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $49.55 and a 12 month high of $64.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.90 and a 200-day moving average of $57.26. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 1.25.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.13. First American Financial had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First American Financial Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

First American Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.39%.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

