Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 21,355 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,951,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,355 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.72% of Howmet Aerospace worth $146,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,816,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,459,000 after purchasing an additional 178,280 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,867,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,026 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,079,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,838,000 after purchasing an additional 244,271 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,797,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,902,000 after purchasing an additional 21,602 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth about $134,379,000. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $51.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.44. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a one year low of $36.66 and a one year high of $52.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This is a boost from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 13.16%.

Several research firms have weighed in on HWM. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Monday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.69.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

