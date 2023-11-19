Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 7,212 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 396,389 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 7,212 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.31% of Lululemon Athletica worth $150,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LULU. FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1,152.5% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 34,808 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $12,677,000 after acquiring an additional 32,029 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 45.8% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,171 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 225.0% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 32.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 63,502 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $23,165,000 after purchasing an additional 15,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter worth $253,000. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $422.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.47, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $393.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $381.38. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $286.58 and a 52-week high of $437.05.

Insider Activity

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.14. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 27,981 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $11,220,381.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,692. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on LULU. Truist Financial began coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $470.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $438.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $445.94.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

