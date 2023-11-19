Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.25-0.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $460-465 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $436.47 million. Children’s Place also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.59–$0.39 EPS.

Children’s Place Price Performance

Shares of PLCE opened at $19.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.06. Children’s Place has a 52-week low of $14.27 and a 52-week high of $48.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.49 million, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 2.27.

Get Children's Place alerts:

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by ($0.27). Children’s Place had a negative return on equity of 47.76% and a negative net margin of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $480.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.71 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Children’s Place will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLCE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley upped their price target on Children’s Place from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on Children’s Place from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Children’s Place in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Children’s Place from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on Children’s Place

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Children’s Place

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Children’s Place by 568.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 86,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 73,565 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Children’s Place by 1,004.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 6,317 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Children’s Place by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in Children’s Place during the 3rd quarter worth $519,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Children’s Place during the 3rd quarter worth $1,071,000. Institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

About Children’s Place

(Get Free Report)

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer in North America. It operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. The company offers apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children and tweens; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, Sugar & Jade, and PJ Place brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.