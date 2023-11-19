CIBC Cuts Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Price Target to C$1.00

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN – Free Report) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$1.50 to C$1.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SOT.UN. National Bankshares cut Slate Office REIT from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$1.90 to C$1.25 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$1.50 to C$1.10 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$2.25 to C$1.90 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Slate Office REIT from C$2.75 to C$1.75 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Cormark lowered Slate Office REIT from a market perform rating to a reduce rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$2.20 to C$1.20 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$1.44.

Slate Office REIT stock opened at C$0.94 on Thursday. Slate Office REIT has a 1-year low of C$0.77 and a 1-year high of C$4.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$75.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.65.

In related news, insider Slate Asset Management LP purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.59 per share, with a total value of C$31,700.00. Insiders purchased 27,300 shares of company stock worth $42,307 in the last ninety days. 18.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

