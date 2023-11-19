Cincinnati Financial Co. (CINF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.75 on January 16th

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 17th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%.

Cincinnati Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 62 years. Cincinnati Financial has a payout ratio of 47.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Cincinnati Financial to earn $6.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.1%.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Down 0.2 %

Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $100.89 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial has a twelve month low of $95.01 and a twelve month high of $130.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.59. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $98.78 per share, with a total value of $98,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,893,758.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cincinnati Financial

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 11,107.1% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the period. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 93.1% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CINF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.33.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Further Reading

