Citigroup Inc. Acquires 82,042 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 141.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,042 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.17% of Avery Dennison worth $24,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. SouthState Corp grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 130.0% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Avery Dennison from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Avery Dennison from $201.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.25.

Avery Dennison Stock Up 0.4 %

Avery Dennison stock opened at $189.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.89. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12 month low of $158.93 and a 12 month high of $195.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 5.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.45%.

Insider Transactions at Avery Dennison

In other news, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total value of $72,672.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,002,023.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 403 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total transaction of $72,672.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,102 shares in the company, valued at $2,002,023.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,633 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.14, for a total value of $1,048,526.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,922,640.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

