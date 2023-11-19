Citigroup Inc. Cuts Stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,051 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,767 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.26% of Credicorp worth $30,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BAP. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 4,440.0% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Credicorp by 41.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Credicorp by 288.9% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Credicorp by 22.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Credicorp during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. 70.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.20 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Credicorp from $175.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Credicorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.30.

Shares of Credicorp stock opened at $127.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.54. The company has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.04. Credicorp Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $116.42 and a fifty-two week high of $160.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. Its Universal Banking segment includes granting various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and checking accounts. The Insurance and Pensions segment includes the issuance of insurance policies to cover losses in commercial property, transport, marine vessels, automobiles, life, health, and pensions; management services for private pension funds.

