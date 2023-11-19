Citigroup Inc. Decreases Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 113,710 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.08% of Digital Realty Trust worth $26,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $12,316,867,000. First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 93.9% in the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4,560.0% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 156.1% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DLR opened at $134.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $40.74 billion, a PE ratio of 46.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.54. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.33 and a 1-year high of $136.55.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $132.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.71.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

