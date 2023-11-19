Citigroup Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,140 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.13% of Clorox worth $26,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 105.6% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Clorox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Clorox by 429.7% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Clorox by 540.5% in the second quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $139.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $130.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.54. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $114.68 and a 1-year high of $178.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a PE ratio of 204.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.69. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 195.76% and a net margin of 1.22%. Clorox’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 705.88%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Clorox from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Clorox from $127.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James cut Clorox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Clorox from $152.00 to $124.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.13.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

