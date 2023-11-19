Citigroup Inc. Raises Stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 841,611 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,822 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Juniper Networks worth $26,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 7,961 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 22,779 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,875 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 10.8% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,926 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 14.7% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,346 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 87.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.22, for a total value of $26,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,182.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.22, for a total value of $26,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,343 shares in the company, valued at $828,182.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total transaction of $415,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $831,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,924 shares of company stock valued at $1,091,136 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JNPR has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Juniper Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Juniper Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on JNPR

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

NYSE:JNPR opened at $26.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.93. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.87 and a 1-year high of $34.53.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 12.52%. On average, equities analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.57%.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.