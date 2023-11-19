Citigroup Inc. Reduces Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 365,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,460 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.07% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $25,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $461,000. Financial Architects Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 5,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 860.9% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 560,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,489,000 after acquiring an additional 27,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 10,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IVW opened at $72.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.30. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $57.19 and a 12-month high of $72.87. The firm has a market cap of $35.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

