Citigroup Inc. Sells 141,994 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Citigroup Inc. cut its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,994 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.06% of Trane Technologies worth $27,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TT. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 453.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total transaction of $355,818.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,184,981.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total transaction of $355,818.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,184,981.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $3,868,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,477,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,366 shares of company stock valued at $7,093,065 over the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TT stock opened at $228.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $205.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $162.04 and a 12-month high of $229.94.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 31.97% and a net margin of 11.30%. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TT shares. Barclays upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Mizuho upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Trane Technologies from $195.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $218.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.31.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

