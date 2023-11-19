Citigroup Inc. Sells 144,222 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 308,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 144,222 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.10% of CBRE Group worth $24,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 213.6% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.53, for a total value of $81,427.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,108,513.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,064 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.53, for a total transaction of $81,427.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,108,513.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total transaction of $101,292,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,637,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,472,308.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $78.14 on Friday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.63 and a 52-week high of $89.58. The stock has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.79 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.56 and a 200-day moving average of $78.26.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. CBRE Group had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $93.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.33.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

