Claudius E. Iv Watts Buys 20,000 Shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Stock

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) Director Claudius E. Iv Watts bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.63 per share, for a total transaction of $32,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 796,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,528.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
CommScope Trading Up 12.4 %
NASDAQ COMM opened at $1.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.53 and its 200 day moving average is $3.78. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.34 and a 12 month high of $9.34. The stock has a market cap of $402.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.97.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in CommScope by 124.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in CommScope in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CommScope in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CommScope in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in CommScope by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,898 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,924 shares during the last quarter. 88.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
CommScope Company Profile
CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. It operates through five segments: Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS); Access Network Solutions (ANS); and Home Networks (Home).
