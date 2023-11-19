CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Receives $220.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $220.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of CME Group from $247.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $213.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $76.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $210.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.16. CME Group has a 12-month low of $166.54 and a 12-month high of $221.76.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 57.03% and a return on equity of 11.70%. On average, research analysts forecast that CME Group will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 52.51%.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.43, for a total transaction of $105,715.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,241 shares in the company, valued at $4,068,124.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.33, for a total transaction of $64,899.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,719 shares in the company, valued at $5,347,461.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.43, for a total transaction of $105,715.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,068,124.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,386 shares of company stock worth $725,855. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CME. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 99,192.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 549,411,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,800,378,000 after buying an additional 548,857,745 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,434,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,062,796,000 after purchasing an additional 409,290 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,950,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,955,461,000 after purchasing an additional 555,878 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in CME Group by 11.6% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,174,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,699,995,000 after buying an additional 951,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in CME Group by 6.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,708,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,476,304,000 after buying an additional 486,634 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

