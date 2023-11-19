Comparing Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) & East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES)

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Free Report) and East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Diamond Hill Investment Group and East Resources Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diamond Hill Investment Group 31.55% 19.86% 13.39% East Resources Acquisition N/A N/A -7.08%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Diamond Hill Investment Group and East Resources Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diamond Hill Investment Group $137.85 million 3.34 $40.43 million $14.51 11.03 East Resources Acquisition N/A N/A -$640,000.00 N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Diamond Hill Investment Group has higher revenue and earnings than East Resources Acquisition.

Diamond Hill Investment Group has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, East Resources Acquisition has a beta of -0.02, meaning that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.5% of Diamond Hill Investment Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.5% of East Resources Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of Diamond Hill Investment Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 47.0% of East Resources Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group and East Resources Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diamond Hill Investment Group 0 0 0 0 N/A East Resources Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Diamond Hill Investment Group beats East Resources Acquisition on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Diamond Hill Investment Group

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc., through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc., provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to its clients through pooled investment vehicles, including the Diamond Hill Funds, separately managed accounts, and model delivery programs. The company also provides fund administration services, including portfolio and regulatory compliance, treasury and financial oversight, and general business management and governance of the mutual fund complex, as well as oversight of back-office service providers, such as the custodian, fund accountant, and transfer agent. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Columbus, Ohio.

About East Resources Acquisition

East Resources Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of energy in North America. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

