Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) PT Set at C$3,250.00 by TD Securities

TD Securities set a C$3,250.00 price objective on Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CSU. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$3,300.00 to C$3,400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$3,150.00 to C$3,350.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,850.00 to C$3,150.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$3,250.00 to C$3,400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$3,000.00 to C$3,100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$3,275.00.

Shares of CSU opened at C$3,154.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.42, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.58. Constellation Software has a twelve month low of C$2,005.02 and a twelve month high of C$3,170.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$2,849.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2,759.43. The firm has a market cap of C$66.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.90, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a $1.388 dividend. This represents a $5.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. Constellation Software’s payout ratio is currently 16.08%.

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. The company's industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions.

