Contrasting Kona Grill (OTCMKTS:KONAQ) & Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO)

Kona Grill (OTCMKTS:KONAQ) and Portillo's (NASDAQ:PTLO) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kona Grill and Portillo’s’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kona Grill $156.94 million 0.00 -$31.97 million N/A N/A Portillo’s $587.10 million 1.44 $10.85 million $0.26 58.50

Portillo’s has higher revenue and earnings than Kona Grill.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kona Grill 0 0 0 0 N/A Portillo’s 0 1 5 0 2.83

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Kona Grill and Portillo’s, as provided by MarketBeat.

Portillo’s has a consensus price target of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 51.22%.

Profitability

This table compares Kona Grill and Portillo’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kona Grill N/A N/A N/A Portillo’s 2.27% 3.98% 1.31%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.7% of Portillo’s shares are held by institutional investors. 31.5% of Kona Grill shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of Portillo’s shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Kona Grill has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Portillo’s has a beta of 2.05, suggesting that its stock price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Portillo’s beats Kona Grill on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kona Grill

Kona Grill, Inc. owns and operates upscale casual restaurants under the Kona Grill brand name. As of April 30, 2019, it operated 27 full-service restaurants in the United States. On April 30, 2019, Kona Grill, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. The company is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About Portillo’s

Portillo's Inc. owns and operates fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and milkshakes. The company also offers its products through its website. Portillo's Inc. was founded in 1963 and is based in Oak Brook, Illinois.

