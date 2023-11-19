Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $987.90 million. Copart had a return on equity of 22.46% and a net margin of 31.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS.

Copart Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $50.22 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.44. The firm has a market cap of $48.22 billion, a PE ratio of 36.93 and a beta of 1.19. Copart has a twelve month low of $29.61 and a twelve month high of $51.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CPRT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Copart from $39.50 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Copart from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Argus began coverage on Copart in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Copart

In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 49,435 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $2,131,142.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 49,435 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $2,131,142.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen Fisher sold 160,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $7,310,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Copart during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in Copart by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Copart during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

