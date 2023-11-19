Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRTGet Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $987.90 million. Copart had a return on equity of 22.46% and a net margin of 31.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS.

Copart Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $50.22 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.44. The firm has a market cap of $48.22 billion, a PE ratio of 36.93 and a beta of 1.19. Copart has a twelve month low of $29.61 and a twelve month high of $51.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CPRT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Copart from $39.50 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Copart from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Argus began coverage on Copart in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.40.

View Our Latest Report on Copart

Insider Buying and Selling at Copart

In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 49,435 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $2,131,142.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 49,435 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $2,131,142.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen Fisher sold 160,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $7,310,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Copart during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in Copart by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Copart during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

See Also

Earnings History for Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT)

