Cormark Trims WildBrain (TSE:WILD) Target Price to C$2.60

WildBrain (TSE:WILD – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Cormark from C$2.80 to C$2.60 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on WILD. Benchmark decreased their price objective on WildBrain from C$6.00 to C$4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of WildBrain from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of WildBrain from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating and set a C$2.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of WildBrain from C$3.00 to C$2.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of WildBrain from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$2.55.

WILD opened at C$1.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.71. The firm has a market cap of C$262.87 million, a PE ratio of -4.27, a P/E/G ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.71. WildBrain has a fifty-two week low of C$1.14 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.14.

WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, and distributes films and television programs in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Content and Canadian Television Broadcasting. It focuses on children's and family content, including animated series; provides content production and distribution services; and operates children's ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) channels on YouTube and other AVOD platforms.

