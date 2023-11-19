Cormark Weighs in on Indigo Books & Music Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:IDG)

Indigo Books & Music Inc. (TSE:IDG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for Indigo Books & Music in a report issued on Tuesday, November 14th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.25) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.94). The consensus estimate for Indigo Books & Music’s current full-year earnings is ($0.31) per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Indigo Books & Music’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.33) EPS.

Indigo Books & Music stock opened at C$1.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,093.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.09. Indigo Books & Music has a 52-week low of C$1.04 and a 52-week high of C$2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$51.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.20.

Indigo Books & Music Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a book and lifestyle retailer in Canada and the United States. It offers books, toys, gifts, baby, kids, wellness, lifestyle, living, fashion, paper, home, and electronics products, as well as kid's books, outdoor, beauty, and paper products.

