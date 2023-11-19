Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Short Interest Update

Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 895,200 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the October 15th total of 848,200 shares. Currently, 11.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on CACC. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $354.00 to $347.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Credit Acceptance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Credit Acceptance in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Credit Acceptance in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Credit Acceptance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $381.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Credit Acceptance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credit Acceptance

In other Credit Acceptance news, insider Thomas W. Smith sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.71, for a total value of $197,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,424,811.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the first quarter worth approximately $386,743,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 236.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 108,520 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,319,000 after purchasing an additional 76,275 shares in the last quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 608.6% during the first quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC now owns 61,401 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,773,000 after purchasing an additional 52,736 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 62.5% during the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 63,885 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,449,000 after purchasing an additional 24,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ raised its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 196.8% during the first quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 36,298 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,827,000 after purchasing an additional 24,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance Stock Performance

CACC opened at $435.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $442.73 and its 200-day moving average is $474.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 18.50, a quick ratio of 18.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Credit Acceptance has a twelve month low of $358.00 and a twelve month high of $576.05.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $10.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.88 by ($2.18). The business had revenue of $478.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.68 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 33.12%. On average, analysts predict that Credit Acceptance will post 43.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Corporation engages in the provision of financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to automobile dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps the amount collected from the consumers.

