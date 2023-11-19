Crocs Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:CROX)

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 25,715 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 170% compared to the average volume of 9,516 call options.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CROX. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Crocs by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,135 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,557,666 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $137,433,000 after purchasing an additional 202,392 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs during the third quarter valued at about $575,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,017 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,954 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX opened at $91.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.93. Crocs has a 12-month low of $74.00 and a 12-month high of $151.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Crocs in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Raymond James raised shares of Crocs from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crocs in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.88.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

