Crocs Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:CROX)

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 25,715 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 170% compared to the average volume of 9,516 call options.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crocs
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CROX. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Crocs by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,135 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,557,666 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $137,433,000 after purchasing an additional 202,392 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs during the third quarter valued at about $575,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,017 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,954 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.
Crocs Trading Up 3.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CROX opened at $91.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.93. Crocs has a 12-month low of $74.00 and a 12-month high of $151.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Crocs
Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.
